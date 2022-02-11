Well-seasoned: Aerials skier named Winter to fly at Olympics

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — American freestyle skier Winter Vinecki is set to become the first athlete with the first name Winter to compete at the Winter Games. It’s just another in a long line of notable accomplishments for the 23-year-old who hunts and fishes, grows her own vegetables, launched her own foundation dedicated to her late father, has run a marathon on all seven continents and just so happens to fly high over the snow. She’s trying to become the first American woman to take home an Olympic medal in the aerials individual competition since Nikki Stone’s gold in 1998.