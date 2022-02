MACOMB, Ill. — Luka Barisic had 21 points and 14 rebounds as Western Illinois narrowly defeated North Dakota 70-68. Colton Sandage drew a foul on Matt Norman and made two free throws to give Western Illinois a 69-68 lead with 6 seconds remaining. Will Carius had a steal on the following play and Barisic made a free throw for the final margin. Paul Bruns had 20 points and nine rebounds for North Dakota.