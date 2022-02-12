City wins, United limps to draw as gulf between rivals grows

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

The gulf between the two Manchester clubs was at its most stark in the English Premier League. A few hours after United’s latest disjointed display in a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton, City coped just fine with resting key players in a 4-0 win at Norwich that extended its lead to 12 points. Raheem Sterling led City with a hat trick. City and United finished as the top two last season. This season they are separated by 23 points with a third of the season still to play. Second-placed Liverpool has two games in hand over City. There were also wins for Everton and Brighton.