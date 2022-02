PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Lille has snapped a two-game losing streak with a scrappy 1-0 win at Montpellier in the French league to move back into the race for the European spots. Lille struggled throughout against a spirited home side led by playmaker Teji Savanier, one of the league’s best players. Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim kept his team afloat with four decisive saves in the first half.