DeRozan scores 38, Vucevic dominates as Bulls beat Thunder

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points, Nikola Vucevic added 31 points and 15 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a sluggish start to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-101. Tied with Cleveland for second place in the Eastern Conference coming in, the Bulls turned things around after falling behind by 14 points in the second quarter. They made enough baskets down the stretch to come away with their third straight win. DeRozan set a career high with his sixth straight 30-point game. The All-Star scored nine over the final five minutes. Coby White scored 16. Lu Dort led Oklahoma City with 31 points. Rookie Josh Giddey added 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double.