Green wins Vic Open title; 3 men qualify for British Open

BARWON HEADS, Australia (AP) — Former U.S. Women’s PGA champion Hannah Green has won the Vic Open by six shots after closing with a 1-under 71. Green returned from a three-month layoff to win her first title in Australia with a 13-under par total of 276 at the 13th Beach Golf Links. Karis Davidson and Whitney Hillier started and finished the final round in a share of second spot at 7 under. Hillier narrowly missed a birdie putt on the last hole that would have given her outright second. The Vic Open features a men’s and women’s tournament. Dimitros Papadatos, Ben Campbell and Matthew Griffin qualified for the British Open in July as the top three finishes in the men’s tournament. Papadotos won the men’s title at 21-under 267.