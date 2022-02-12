Man U’s lean spell continues with 1-1 draw vs. Southampton

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s lean spell continues with a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton in the Premier League as Cristiano Ronaldo’s run without a goal extended to six games. Che Adams grabbed Southampton’s equalizer in the 48th minute to cancel out the opener in the 21st by Jadon Sancho. Sancho scored at Old Trafford for the first time since joining United in the offseason. The latest setback for United came four days after a 1-1 draw at last-place Burnley and a week after getting eliminated from the FA Cup at the hands of second-tier Middlesbrough at home. United moved onto the same number of points as fourth-place West Ham but remained outside the Champions League positions.