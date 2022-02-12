Maple beef? Canadian boarder apologizes to Olympic teammate

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Slopestyle gold medalist Max Parrot says fellow Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris has apologized for saying Parrot only won because of questionable Olympic judging. Parrot acknowledged to The Associated Press that he failed to fully execute a grab on the first jump of the slopestyle course and says he was lucky the judges didn’t see it. He maintains he still had the best run of the day and earned his first Olympic gold. McMorris finished in third place and close enough that he would have taken silver if the judges had dinged Parrot for the missed grab. McMorris told CBC on Friday he deserved to beat Parrot and Chinese silver medalist Su Yiming.