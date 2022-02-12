Mitchell lifts UC Santa Barbara over Cal Poly 69-64

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Ajay Mitchell had a season-high 25 points as UC Santa Barbara narrowly beat Cal Poly 69-64. Mitchell made 11 of 12 foul shots. Amadou Sow had 16 points and eight rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (11-9, 4-5 Big West Conference). Josh Pierre-Louis added 13 points. Trevon Taylor had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Mustangs (5-17, 2-9), who have lost five games in a row. Brantly Stevenson added 14 points. Alimamy Koroma had 10 points.