Rams’ McVay reaches career pinnacle and wonders what’s next

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Sean McVay has always said he can’t imagine himself coaching for his entire adult life. The youngest head coach in modern NFL history could also become the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl when his Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals. Perhaps it’s no wonder that such an overachiever has been suggesting for several years that he might leave coaching early as well. McVay has never said he’s planning an imminent exit from his profession but his openness in talking about life after the sideline generates headlines whenever he is asked about it. McVay has openly acknowledged the burnout that hits him during a season, and he is still trying to learn how to regulate his investment.