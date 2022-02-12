Scant progress in MLB talks, spring training likely delayed

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball negotiations lasted for an hour when Major League Baseball made a new proposal that lawyers for locked-out players thought had only minor movement. Major League Baseball eliminated the penalty of a third-round amateur draft pick for exceeding the luxury tax threshold. Management maintained its plan to increase the threshold from $210 million to $214 million in both 2022 and 2023. Baseball increased its proposed threshold to $216 million in 2024, followed by $218 million and $222 million in the last two years of its proposal.