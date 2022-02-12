US, Canada in different spots in men’s hockey at Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The United States and Canada go into the final day of the preliminary round at the Olympics in very different positions. The unbeaten Americans can win the group and earn a spot in the quarterfinals by beating Germany on Sunday. Canada has some kinks to work out in what should be an easy game against host China. Four teams make the quarterfinals out of group play with the other eight going through the qualification round. U.S. coach David Quinn hopes his young team can enjoy the first two wins and reset to focus on Germany.