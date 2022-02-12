Villeneuve tries to add Daytona 500 to his storied career

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Jacques Villeneuve will attempt to make the Daytona 500 through qualifying next week. The former Formula One champion and Indianapolis 500 winner failed to make the race in his only other attempt in 2008. Villeneuve returns this year to aid a startup European team that is eyeing a partial NASCAR Cup schedule. Villeneuve is now 50 years old and understands missing the race again would be an embarrassment on his storied resume. The No. 27 Ford will be one of an expected six cars trying to claim the four open spots in the field for next Sunday’s race.