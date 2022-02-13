Beijing Olympics a step up for those in NHL playoff bubbles

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Being confined to the bubble in Beijing may be new for some Olympians. It’s a familiar feeling for the dozen hockey players and two coaches who were in one of the NHL’s playoff bubbles in 2020. Canada captain Eric Staal even says Beijing’s bubble is better because there’s more outdoor space and things to do. The feelings about the NHL bubble differ greatly among those who were stuck in a hotel with limited room in Edmonton and those with nicer accommodations who were allowed access to the soccer stadium in Toronto. What they all agree on is the bubble is worth going through to chase the Stanley Cup or a gold medal.