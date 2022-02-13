Dortmund cuts Bayern’s lead with 3-0 win at Union Berlin

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Marco Reus has scored twice to lead Borussia Dortmund to a 3-0 win at Union Berlin and cut Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga lead to six points. It has gone some way to answering mounting criticism after Dortmund’s 5-2 loss at home to Bayer Leverkusen last Sunday. Bayern’s surprise 4-2 loss at promoted Bochum on Saturday gave Dortmund added incentive to claim its first league win at Union at the third attempt. Reus scored twice in the first half and Raphaël Guerreiro scored the visitors’ third goal from close range in the 71st. Hoffenheim defeated relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld 2-0 in the late game.