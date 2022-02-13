Kupp caps triple crown season with Super Bowl MVP

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Kupp was helpless when the Los Angeles Rams went to the Super Bowl three years ago, only able to watch after tearing a knee ligament earlier in the season. Kupp nearly did it all on the final drive of the Rams’ return trip to the title game, capping off his Triple Crown receiving season in fitting fashion with a Super Bowl MVP award. Kupp beat Eli Apple for the back-shoulder 1-yard touchdown catch with 1:25 remaining to give the Rams their first Super Bowl title ever in Los Angeles with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.