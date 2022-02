Lahore thumps Quetta in PSL, Karachi crashes to 6th defeat

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Shaheen Shah Afridi dealt two early blows and Fakhar Zaman continued his rich run of batting form as Lahore Qalandars inflicted a crushing eight-wicket defeat on Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League. Left-hander Fakhar hit 53 runs off 42 balls as Lahore romped to 143-2 in 17.4 overs. That was in reply to Quetta’s below-par total of 141-7. Karachi Kings had its sixth successive loss when Peshawar Zalmi handed the 2020 champion a 55-run defeat.