Miley Cyrus, Green Day span decades in pre-Super Bowl show

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miley Cyrus has only been alive for about half the Super Bowls ever played, but her setlist on the eve of the 56th spanned the whole history of the big game and then some. Cyrus mashed up songs on Saturday night from the 60s, 80s and 90s with her own at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. She was co-headliner with Green Day on the third and final night of the festival at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, about 10 miles from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The LA Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.