Norway’s Roeiseland wins 3rd Olympic gold in 10K pursuit

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Marte Olsbu Roeiseland earned her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics by winning the women’s biathlon 10-kilometer pursuit race. The Norwegian started the race with a lead because of her win in the sprint race and hit 19 of her 20 targets. Roeiseland held her focus despite strong winds and blowing snow and shot cleanly in the last standing stop to win in 34 minutes, 46.9 seconds. Elvira Oeberg was second in the sprint race and started 31 seconds behind Roeiseland. She finished 1:36.5 behind for silver. Tiril Eckhoff of Norway won the bronze medal.