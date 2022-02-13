Olympic court: Valieva will testify in doping case hearing

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is set to testify by video at the appeal hearing Sunday evening that will decide if she can still compete at the Beijing OIympics. Court of Arbitration for Sport director general Matthieu Reeb says the 15-year-old Russian star is scheduled to speak to the judges on video through an interpreter. Three CAS judges will hear arguments in a closed-door session at a hotel in Beijing. Lawyers and officials for the parties are connecting remotely in Beijing and from Switzerland. Reeb says the ruling is expected to be announced Monday afternoon in Beijing.