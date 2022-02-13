Skip to Content
Olympic doping case ruling to be announced Monday afternoon

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva testified by video at the appeal hearing  that will decide if she can still compete at the Beijing OIympics. Court of Arbitration for Sport director general Matthieu Reeb said the 15-year-old Russian star would speak to the judges on video through an interpreter. Three CAS judges heard arguments n a closed-door session at a hotel in Beijing. The hearing lasted until early Monday morning. Their ruling is to be announced Monday afternoon in Beijing.

