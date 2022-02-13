Super Bowl ads: Chevy does “Sopranos,” Bud’s Clydesdale

By MAE ANDERSON

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl ads this year were heavy on nostalgia and star power. With ad space going for as much as $7 million for 30 seconds, it’s crucial for Super Bowl advertisers to both get noticed and be entertaining. This year, Budweiser showcased a Clydesdale’s recovery, GM reunited some of the cast of the “Austin Powers” trilogy and Chevrolet recreated the opening to the Sopranos – with one key difference. Elsewhere, Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen reminisce comedically on the “good times” they’ve had over Lay’s — including being kidnapped by a stalker and Rogen’s marriage to a creepy ghost.