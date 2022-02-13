Swiss skier Odermatt handles expectations, wins Olympic gold

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Marco Odermatt has owned the giant slalom this season and now he owns an Olympic gold medal in the event. The 24-year-old Swiss skier plowed through snow and poor visibility to win the men’s giant slalom at the Beijing Games. It was the first time snow fell during an Alpine skiing race at this year’s Olympics and the bad weather conditions caused the second run to be postponed by 1 hour, 15 minutes. Odermatt coped with the conditions and the delay to post an unofficial combined time of 2 minutes, 09.35 seconds. Zan Kranjec of Slovenia took silver and world champion Mathieu Faivre of France earned bronze.