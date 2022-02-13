Ukraine Olympic team calls for peace, IOC wants no protests

BEIJING (AP) — The Ukrainian Olympic team has followed the lead of skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych in calling for peace. Heraskevych held up a sign with a Ukrainian flag and the message “No War in Ukraine” after completing a run in the skeleton competition on Friday at the Beijing Games. The message came against the backdrop of a Russian military build-up near the country’s border with Ukraine. The Ukrainian Olympic Committee says the team “expresses a unanimous call for peace together with (our) native country.” The statement doesn’t mention Russia or the military situation.