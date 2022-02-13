WHAT TO WATCH: Big rematches in women’s hockey, snowboarding

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — It’s a big day for rematches at the Beijing Olympics: The United States faces Finland in women’s hockey, and Max Parrot takes on Mark McMorris in snowboarding. The U.S. beat Finland 5-2 to start the tournament, and the teams will clash again in the semifinals, live on USA Network on Monday at 8 a.m. EST. Parrot beat McMorris in slopestyle. McMorris then took issue with the judging. Now they compete again in big air. NBC plans to air that final live during its late-night coverage.