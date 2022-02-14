Broughton leads No. 17 Florida women past Auburn 83-77

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Zippy Broughton scored 18 points to lead five in double figures and No. 17 Florida held off a late Auburn rally, defeating the Tigers 83-77. Kristina Moore scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and Florida’s run reached 7-0 as the Gators built a 67-55 lead. The Gators led by 14 with just under six minutes to go and 77-66 with 1:54 remaining. The Gators saw Auburn draw within 78-74 with 18 seconds left and 80-77 with 9 seconds remaining. Florida’s Emanuely de Oliveira got a key offensive rebound after a missed free throw, then Moore made two free throws to cap the scoring.