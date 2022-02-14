CONCACAF’s W Championship to qualify 4 teams for World Cup

MIAMI (AP) — CONCACAF’s new W Championship tournament to determine four of the region’s teams in the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be held this July in Monterrey, Mexico. The W Championship winner will also earn an automatic berth in the 2024 Olympics in France. Eight teams, including the United States and Canada, will compete in the W Championship, with the top four finishers in the tournament qualifying for the World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand next year.