BALTIMORE (AP) — Kris Monroe had a career-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help North Carolina Central hold off Coppin State 77-74. Monroe hit 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range for NCC’s Eagles (12-11, 7-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Justin Wright had 19 points. Mike Hood had 17 points for CSU’s Eagles (5-19, 4-5).