Shiffrin to race 1st Olympic downhill; no medal thoughts

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin says she will make her Olympic downhill debut at the Beijing Games. She also is changing her mindset a little bit as she prepares for her fourth event of the 2022 Olympics. Shiffrin finished the second training session on the course known as The Rock at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center with the 15th-fastest time among the women who didn’t miss a gate. Joana Haehlen of Switzerland led the way. Reigning Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia had the fourth-fastest time. Shiffrin says she is not focusing on medals anymore. She is just trying to improve her execution on the slopes.