Unvaccinated Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic says he is prepared to skip the French Open and Wimbledon if vaccination against the coronavirus is required for him to play. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was speaking in an interview with the BBC. Djokovic says missing the next two majors and other tournaments is “the price that I am willing to pay.” The Serbian player says he understands that not being vaccinated means he is “unable to travel to most of the tournaments.”