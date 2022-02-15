At Olympics, Holcomb still an inspiration for USA Bobsled

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Steven Holcomb might have been part of the USA Bobsled coaching staff by now. Perhaps he would have been involved in research and development. Or maybe he would be recruiting and wooing the next generation of sliders. He’d be involved. Holcomb is still felt within the program nearly five years after his death. The Beijing Games are the second Olympics to take place since Holcomb was found dead in his room at the Olympic Training Center in New York on May 6, 2017.