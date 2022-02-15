Baylor big man has surgery to repair multiple knee ligaments

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Baylor big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had surgery to repair multiple ligaments in his left knee. The surgery Tuesday came three days after the gruesome injury that ended his season for the seventh-ranked Bears. The junior forward known as “Everyday Jon” for his constant high-energy play got hurt in the first half of Baylor’s win over No. 20 Texas. His left leg turned awkwardly in a non-contact fall, and he crumbled to the floor in obvious pain. Coach Scott Drew described the surgery as extensive.