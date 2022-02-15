Emotional Valieva takes lead in Olympic figure skating

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Teen sensation Kamila Valieva put aside the emotional exhaustion from being at the center of a doping scandal and took the lead in the women’s figure skating competition after the short program at the Beijing Olympics. Valieva was skating despite a positive drug test. She started her pursuit of a second gold medal with a score of 82.16 points. She faltered on her opening triple axel and then made it through the rest of her program. The 15-year-old Valieva tested positive in December for a banned heart medication. The result only emerged last week after she helped Russia win gold in the team event with a historic performance.