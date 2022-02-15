French skier Noel wins Olympic slalom with fast 2nd run

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — French skier Clement Noel put down a blistering second run to win the slalom at the Beijing Olympics by a large margin. Noel moved up from sixth after the first leg to beat first-run leader Johannes Strolz of Austria by 0.61 seconds after posting the fastest second run. World champion Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway held his position and picked up the bronze by finishing 0.70 behind. Noel finished fourth in the slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Strolz also won the gold medal in the combined last week.