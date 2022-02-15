Gillespie nets 33, No. 10 Villanova beats No. 8 Friars 89-84

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Collin Gillespie had five 3-pointers and a career-high 33 points, including a key 3 with 23 seconds left, and 10th-ranked Villanova held on to beat eighth-ranked Providence 89-84. Justin Moore added 19 points for the Wildcats, who went 11 of 23 from beyond the arc and won their four straight. The loss snapped the eight-game win streak by the Big East-leading Friars. It was their first home conference loss of the season. Nate Watson led Providence with 20 points. Jared Bynum added 18 points and A.J. Reeves finished with 16 after being saddled with foul trouble in the first half.