Morikawa the latest to express no interest in Saudi league

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Collin Morikawa is the latest PGA Tour star to say he’s not interested in Saudi-backed rival golf tour. Morikawa says he’s all for the PGA Tour. He joins a list that includes Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and others. Morikawa says the best players in golf are on the PGA Tour and that’s where he intends to be. Morikawa won three times last year. He is coming off a year in which he led the World Money List by some $4 million. The money list is compiled by the annual “World of Professional Golf.”