Norway repeats Olympic team pursuit gold; Japan skater falls

BEIJING (AP) — Norway has won its second straight Olympic gold medal in men’s team pursuit speedskating. The Japanese women were headed for another gold as well — until one of their skaters crashed on the final turn. The stunning fall by Nana Takagi handed the women’s team pursuit gold to Canada. The United States won its second speedskating medal of the Beijing Games. The Americans got a bronze on the men’s side, denying Dutch star Sven Kramer his 10th career medal. Norway repeated its run to the gold medal from four years ago with a win over the Russian skaters.