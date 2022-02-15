On bad knee, Goggia gets Olympic downhill silver; Suter wins

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Sofia Goggia has come back less than a month after a bad crash and serious leg injury to compete in the downhill at the Beijing Olympics and earn the silver medal behind champion Corinne Suter. Goggia won the downhill for Italy four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games. She wasn’t sure she would be able to race Tuesday. Goggia was especially worried after a fall in training a week ago. Suter’s victory made Switzerland the first country to have four athletes each win a gold medal in Alpine skiing at one Olympics. Nadia Delago gave Italy the bronze medal in the downhill.