Patriots promote Groh to director of player personnel

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have filled a key vacancy in their front office, promoting Matt Groh to director of player personnel. Groh assumes the post vacated by Dave Ziegler after he left to become general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. Ziegler joined former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was hired as the Raiders’ new head coach last month. Groh is entering his 12th season in New England and spent last season as the team’s college scouting director. He originally joined the organization in 2011 as a scouting assistant and also spent six seasons as an area scout and two as a national scout.