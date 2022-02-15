Popular, productive ‘Mr. National’ Ryan Zimmerman retires

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

Longtime Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman has announced his retirement at age 37. He ends a a decorated career in which he became the club leader in most major hitting categories and helped the team win the 2019 World Series. Zimmerman posted the news via a Tweet on Tuesday. He was the first player drafted by the Nationals during their first season after moving from Montreal to Washington. He made his major league debut in September 2005 and spent his entire career with the Nationals. He was a two-time All-Star, won a Gold Glove at third base and helped Washington reach the postseason five times.