Suns get 6th straight victory, beating Clippers 103-96

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 26 points, Chris Paul added 17 points and 14 assists, and the All-Star duo led the Phoenix Suns to another win by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 103-96 on Tuesday night. The Suns have won six straight games and 17 of their past 18 dating back to Jan. 11. They also pushed their NBA-best record to 47-10 with one game remaining before the All-Star break. Mikal Bridges added 19 points and nine rebounds — including a crucial 3-pointer in the final minute — while Deandre Ayton had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Marcus Morris Sr. led the Clippers with 23 points while Nicolas Batum had 18.