US Olympic speedskating coach back on ice after heart attack

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Ryan Shimabukuro still has that deep passion for speedskating. In a way, he remains the starry eyed kid who watched Eric Heiden beat the world in a glorious golden suit. That’s what set Shimabukuro on an improbable path as a teenager to leave the warmth and security of his native Hawaii to pursue the craziest of winter dreams. But things have definitely changed for the coach of the U.S. speedskating team since he felt a piercing, terrifying pain in his chest a couple of summers ago. Having a heart attack while still in your 40s will do that.