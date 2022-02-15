Vescovi, Chandler lead No. 16 Vols over No. 4 Kentucky 76-63

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points and Chandler Kennedy added 17 points to lead No. 16 Tennessee to a 76-63 victory over No. 4 Kentucky. Zakai Zeigler and John Fulkerson each added 14 points as the Volunteers ran their home record to 14-0 this season with their eighth straight SEC victory. The Wildcats were led by Oscar Tshiebwe’s 13 points and 15 rebounds. Jacob Toppin and Davion Mintz each had 11 points.