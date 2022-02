EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jon Brantley tossed in 19 points and Neal Quinn scored 18 with eight rebounds as Lafayette beat Loyola (Md.) 77-68. Kyle Jenkins added 16 points for the Leopards (9-16, 6-8 Patriot League). Cam Spencer had 17 points and six rebounds to pace the Greyhounds (13-13, 7-8), who have lost four straight.