Bundesliga likely to have full stadiums again from March 20

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is scrapping most coronavirus restrictions and could have full stadiums at soccer games again in March. It will be two years since the Bundesliga last operated at full capacity. Chancellor Olaf Scholz says after a meeting with the country’s 16 state governors that they have agreed on plans to end almost all the country’s measures against COVID-19 by March 20. The easing of restrictions under a new three-step plan takes effect from March 4, with up to 75% capacity or 25,000 supporters permitted. Then from March 20, “all far-reaching protective measures are to be dropped if the situation in hospitals allows.”