Freeman completes challenge of building staff at Notre Dame

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

New Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman says he is relieved after hiring a new group of assistants. The 10-person staff was officially completed with the announcement of former Miami coach Al Golden as defensive coordinator. That was a position Freeman didn’t think he would have to fill when he was promoted in early December to replace Brian Kelly, who departed for LSU. The departure of three assistants after Notre Dame’s bowl game against Oklahoma State made the job of filling out a staff even tougher for the 36-year-old Freeman.