Germany’s Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training. He posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run. That’s a massive dip from his usual spot near or at the top of the standings in most training and racing sessions. The German is the overwhelming favorite to win the event that starts Saturday and ends Sunday,