GLIMPSES: Nations at odds, but Olympians find time for a hug
By The Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — The Olympics are supposed to be a time for nations to cast aside politics and conflict. This year’s Beijing Games, against a backdrop of human rights concerns and the latest Russian doping scandal, have challenged those values. And yet there are occasional hints that the Olympic spirit lives on. Perhaps none of these has been more poignant than the embrace shared Wednesday night between Russian and Ukrainian athletes at the freestyle skiing mean’s aerial final.