Lakers’ Anthony Davis badly rolls right ankle against Jazz

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis left the Los Angeles Lakers’ game Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz after badly rolling his right ankle during the second quarter. Davis was down on the court for several minutes after the injury. The Lakers said an X-ray on Davis’ ankle was negative and that he would receive further treatment during the upcoming All-Star break. The Lakers’ next game isn’t until Feb. 25 against the LA Clippers. Davis went up to catch a lob pass and came down on Rudy Gobert’s heel with 3 minutes remaining in the first half. Davis was unable to put any weight on his right foot and had to be helped off the court by teammates DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard into the locker room.