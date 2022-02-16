Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:34 PM

Miami holds on, Louisville on longest skid since 1940-41

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Charlie Moore and Isaiah Wong scored 15 points apiece and Miami fought off a late Louisville push and beat the Cardinals 70-63. It was the Hurricanes’ first-ever road win against the Cardinals. Louisville’s loss marks its first seven-game losing streak since the 1940-41 season. Wong’s four-point play with 3:31 left gave the Hurricanes a 64-54 lead before Louisville closed within three on a 7-0 run. But Kameron McGusty hit a jumper, Moore sank two fouls shots and Wong threw down a dunk in the last 35 seconds to quash the threat. Davis scored 18 points, El Ellis 17 and Noah Locke 11 for Louisville.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content